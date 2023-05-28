Excitement is building for Monday’s League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

Thousands of football fans from across South Yorkshire will be descending on the capital for the big match to determine who will be promoted to the Championship.

But if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has a ticket, here we have pulled together a handy list of some of the best pubs across Sheffield to watch live sport.

*It is always recommended to check with the venues directly to confirm they are showing the match and to enquire about availability.

1 . Walkabout Enjoy tasty dishes and refreshing cold pints at Walkabout Sheffield whilst watching sport on their large HD TVs. To make a booking, visit www.walkaboutbars.co.uk/sheffield Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

2 . The Banner Cross, Ecclesall Road With 7 HD TVs plus a huge 10ft screen, The Banner Cross on Ecclesall road is the perfect place to watch live sport. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road The Nursery Tavern is rated highly for its 'huge beer garden' with an 'unbelievable giant TV' used for screening sports. Catch LIVE sport in HD on Sky Sports and BT Sport, surrounded by all their classic pub dishes and drinks. Visit www.nurserytavernsheffield.co.uk/bookings to make a reservation. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Masons, Crookes This pub has a fantastic array of beverages and a range of homemade small plates and snacks. Photo: BR Hoult Photo Sales