Sheffield visitor attraction hosts special Santa trail in run up to Christmas

Journey through the wildlife park to see Santa at his woodland cabin grotto every weekend and throughout the school holidays leading up to Christmas Eve.

Families can also enjoy a woodland festive friends trail to find which animals hold a magical Christmas star in return for a sweet treat reward.

Those who find one of many special ‘Christmas Crackers’ hidden around the park will win a merry prize – from Christmas sweets and cuddly toys to an explorer family ticket.

Father Christmas at the Tropical Butterfly House.

There will be a roaring fire at the North Anston park’s Lottie’s Coffee Lounge with a choice of speciality winter favourites on offer, from gingerbread lattes to a festive brie and cranberry pizza.

Every child can see Santa or Mrs Claus as part of general admission to the park and receive a Christmas treat.An age-related wrapped gift can also be purchased in advance or on the day for £8.

There will be lots of opportunities around the park to spread some Christmas cheer, write a letter to Santa and join in a carol with the singing reindeer.

Families can also capture a festive moment in a flurry of snow at the giant polar bear so don’t forget your Christmas jumpers for the ideal photograph that will be treasured forever!

If you still need to finish that Christmas shopping, the jungle gift shop has plenty of inspiration.

You can treat someone special with the gift of annual membership or adopt a favourite resident animal.

Meet Santa or Mrs Claus at the woodland cabin grotto every weekend from 11am – 4pm in December and every day from Monday 20 December until Friday 24 December.

The grotto closes at 3.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Normal park admission charges apply.

The wildlife park is open every day except Christmas Day and Boxing Day. New winter opening hours also apply.

Advance tickets only and all admission must be booked online in advance.

Santa gifts may be purchased on the day of a visit.

Visit https://butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk/tickets for more details or to book a trip to the wildlife park.