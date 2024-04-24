Sheffield Vegan Festival 2024: Event with meat-free world food and free samples coming to the city
The Sheffield Vegan Festival is coming to the city on May 12 with the aim of “celebrating an ethical, animal friendly and eco lifestyle”, organisers say.
From 10.30am until 4.30pm, people will flock to the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, Coleridge Road, to enjoy over 60 stalls of vegan and ethically sourced goods. From clothing and skincare, to healthy treats and cake, the event will have plenty of goods for visitors to browse.
Live cooking demonstrations and talks will help budding chefs and amateurs learn the skill, while world food caterers will inspire with cuisines from across the globe.
Just some of the confirmed traders coming to Sheffield Vegan Festival 2024 include:
- Doughnutz - with a wide range of vegan flavours of doughnuts, cronuts, and more;
- Happy Mouse - with tofu-based cheese alternatives;
- Greek Vegan Deli - with halloumi, pittas, salads and more;
- The FreeFrom Gluten Company - with vegan and gluten-free tarts, pastries, puddings and ready meals;
- Michael's Caribbean Storehouse - with vegan fish, curry goat, and fried dumplings;
- Seitan's Kebab - kebabs with meat-free alternatives;
- Steph's Cakes - with cakes, brownies, scones and cookies;
- Chickenish - with vegan fried chicken and burgers.
Entry starts at £5 per person. To find out more, please visit their website at: https://www.veganeventsuk.co.uk/product/sheffield-vegan-festival-2024-copy/
