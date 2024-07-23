Sheffield Thunder Theme Park 2024: Dates released for Graves Park funfair with rides and attractions
Sheffield Thunder Theme Park is returning to Graves Park this summer holidays, bringing with it more than 20 rides and attractions for the whole family.
The organisers, Roger Tuby & Son, will be bringing the travelling fair to the park from Friday, July 26, until Sunday, August 4.
It comes in perfect timing for the first full week of the school summer holidays, and it gives families more than a week to stop by to enjoy some fun in the sun.
Sheffield Thunder Theme Park will run from 1pm to 7.30pm during the week, midday to 8.30pm on Saturdays, and 1pm to 7pm on Sundays. Tickets allow entry for three hour blocks, and are priced at £15 for unlimited access to rides.
Those accompanying children can purchase a non-rider wristband at “management’s discretion” for £3.
Cash and card are accepted on the gate, at the Animal Farm entrance, on Hemsworth Road. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased in advance via: https://www.skiddle.com/g/sheffield-thunder-theme-park/.
