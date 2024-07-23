Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A travelling funfair will be returning to one of Sheffield’s largest parks as the schools close for the summer holidays.

Sheffield Thunder Theme Park is returning to Graves Park this summer holidays, bringing with it more than 20 rides and attractions for the whole family.

The organisers, Roger Tuby & Son, will be bringing the travelling fair to the park from Friday, July 26, until Sunday, August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes in perfect timing for the first full week of the school summer holidays, and it gives families more than a week to stop by to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Sheffield Thunder Theme Park is returning to Graves Park this summer. | Thunder Theme Park

Sheffield Thunder Theme Park will run from 1pm to 7.30pm during the week, midday to 8.30pm on Saturdays, and 1pm to 7pm on Sundays. Tickets allow entry for three hour blocks, and are priced at £15 for unlimited access to rides.

Those accompanying children can purchase a non-rider wristband at “management’s discretion” for £3.