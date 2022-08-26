Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help you plan your weekend we have compiled a list of fun things you can do in Sheffield and beyond either by yourself, or with family and friends.

10. Wentworth Wonderland

Come and enjoy creative picnics in the gorgeous gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse this weekend. Whether you come by yourself, a special person or your family you are bound to have a thrilling time at the gardens.

Cliffhanger Festival from years gone by.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will run on August 27 at Wentworth Woodhouse – Children go free and adults for £11.

9. Cliffhanger 2022

Organised by the BMC, the British Bouldering Championships brings the nation’s strongest male and female climbers to Sheffield to battle it out on a purpose-built bouldering wall, with the finals taking place on Sunday evening.

People can have a go at axe throwing and the young ones can try out their bike skills with British Cycling. Trade stalls, street food and bars will also be onsite.

Visitors enjoying a previous Cliffhanger event.

It will run on both Saturday and Sunday at Devonshire Green, Peace Gardens, and Barkers Pool

8. Rex Market No.6

Rex Market is an outdoor market showcasing the wonderful talent Sheffield has to offer with a variety of fantastic stalls from local traders and small businesses, plus street food and drink.

It is based in the popular Kelham Island and will run on the 28 August from 10am to 4pm

7. Seven Hills Beer Festival

The 7 Hills Beer Festival will be showcasing a wide selection of the best cask beers available from local and regional craft brewers.

The first 1,500 tickets sold include a free festival pint glass which can be exchanged for a fresh one between beers. At the end of the day leave your glass to be washed and re-used or you can just take it home with you.

The event will take place this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday at Sheffield Tigers RUFC, Dore Moor, Hathersage Road in Sheffield

6. Crownfest

The Crown and Anchor are hosting the final installment of the True North festival season CrownFest and it’s not one to miss!

Family entertainment, live music and an outside BBQ will be running all throughout the day as well as a Sheffield Dry Gin bar to fill all your needs.

It will run on 27 August from 12pm - 11pm at The Crown and Anchor on Barugh Lane in Barnsley

5. Miami Connection & Buckaroo Banzai Double-bill

On Bank Holiday Saturday August 27, Reel Steel present a double-bill of cult classics featuring bands doing battle with the forces of evil at Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House - Miami Connection (1987), and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984).

4. Living with the Past

Cupola Gallery have gathered together artists that traverse the past and Living with the Past explores these foundations whether they are cultural, personal, physical or even geological.

The event will take place this Bank Holiday and will be the last of the multiple events which have been taken place this Summer and will be at Cupola Gallery in Hillsborough, Sheffield

3. Verismo

This groundbreaking new interpretation of these popular one act operas will see the Pagliacci theatre troupe in the final preparations for their upcoming production of Cavalleria rusticana.

The event will take place from 25 August and will end on 27 August at The University of Sheffield Drama Studio

2. Stoppage Time: Sheffield Women's Football Herstory

The Stoppage Time exhibition recognises and celebrates women’s involvement in football in and around Sheffield and beyond, from the 19th century to the present day.

The magical thing about the exhibition is that the images in the library have been audio described by Rationale Method so that our partially sighted community can access the exhibition.

The event has been running through out the Summer holidays at Sheffield Central Library and this weekend will be last time visitors will be able to access the exhibition

1. Flag American Football Camp

And last but not least, free flag American Football sessions are running this weekend with the only youth teams in South Yorkshire. The event is available for all genders from 6 years through to 17 years of age.

All kit and equipment will be supplied, just arrive in normal sports gear and a gumshield is recommended.