Sheffield Theatres announce weekend of outdoor performances in Tudor Square

Artists programmed by Sheffield Theatres will perform over the weekend from Friday, 27 to Sunday, August 29, alongside live art installations, film screenings curated by the Showroom Cinema, live music and interactive workshops.

The festival, which will run until August 30, is giving visitors the opportunity to take part in a range of activities centred around the topic of art and its creation.

Friday’s performers include SheBeKeKe, who will perform a mixture of poetry and sound, and archipelago, performing a selection of songs, poetry and monologues from their acclaimed productions.

Saturday’s visitors will see Hassun El Zafar’s family-friendly and immersive science street show, Sid Bowfin combining classical music and comedy, BEASTHOUSE presenting one-man show ‘WOLF’, poet and spoken word artist Genevieve Carver, Cosmic Collective Theatre’s Heaven's Gate, platinum-winning songwriter and vocalist Sarah Jay Hawley presenting Zen, Drugs ‘n’ Rock ‘n’ Roll, and music, laughter, and queer joy from Sheffield-based arts organisation Sounds Queer.

On Sunday, Caro Sparks is set to take a unique approach by singing songs in British Sign Language, interdisciplinary performer and maker Akeim Toussaint Buck presents Beatmotion, versatile and charming theatrical act Comedy Waiters will take to the stage, and artistic dance company Doorstep Dances will entertain crowds.

John Tomlinson, Producer at Sheffield Theatres, said: "We’re so proud to present these fantastic artists as part of Festival on the Square. We welcome some new and familiar faces over the weekend and can promise a fantastic variety of entertainment in store. We are looking forward to welcoming people to the heart of the city for a series of brilliant performances for everyone to enjoy."

On Friday, August 27, performances will run from 8 pm with the last act at 8.45 pm; on Saturday, August 28, shows will run from 11 am with the last act at 9 pm, and on Sunday, August 29, performances will run from 11 am with the last act at 3 pm.