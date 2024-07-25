If you’re already despairing, we can help.

Here in Sheffield we are lucky to have so many things to do. From scenic walks, parks to play in, and museums to wander around, you may well feel like you’ve already exhausted all your options.

For that reason, we have put our heads together to bring you a list of things to do and events you can jot down in your calendar to look forward to.

We know that the summer holidays can be an expensive time, too. For that reason, we have put a bit more emphasis on free or cheap activities that the whole family can enjoy.

Here are 12 events and fun things to do this summer in Sheffield - suitable for the whole family.

1 . Thrill seekers Thunder Theme Park will be returning to Sheffield's Graves Park from July 26 - August 4. Tickets cost £15 and give you access to all rides for three hours. Tickets are available for purchase in advance, and at the gate with cash or card. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Enjoy the beach... at Meadowhall Meadowhall's Summer Beach Club, with a beach, pools and rides, will be open throughout the school holidays, from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, September 1. It will cost £2 per person between midday and 6pm, and free entry after 6pm. | National WorldPhoto: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield by the Seaside Sheffield by the Seaside is returning to the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre from July 25 to August 26, 2024, with a giant sandpit, fairground rides, free family entertainment and more. It is free to attend, but there is a small fee for some of the rides. | National WorldPhoto: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Tropical Butterfly House Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston is well worth the trip. From July 20 to September 1, families can also enjoy the new pirate and mermaid theme and claim a bounty prize at the end. There are plenty of animals to see, feed and pet, too, plus a great park and splash zone. | SubmittedPhoto: Submitted Photo Sales