We have selected nine of the cosiest cottages in and around the Peak District you can book this winter on Airbnb.

Without something to look forward to, the long and dark winter months can make anyone feel a little negative. But why should we let the post-summer blues get us down when there is so much to enjoy in the chillier season - especially while staying in a cosy cottage.

With the Peak District on our doorstep, Sheffield and its surrounding areas are a perfect location for a winter staycation, particularly for walkers and ramblers. The winter sun has never looked prettier than from the top of one of the dozens of peaks stretching across the rugged landscape.

There are also plenty of quaint little villages and bustling towns to visit for mulled wine, hot chocolate, pub grub and shopping while wrapped up in your warm winter coat.

Just picture you and your partner snuggling up on the sofa after a day of taking in stunning scenery. You’ve got the cheese board, you’ve got the bottle of prosecco, and you’ve got zero worries. Sounds perfect, right? To help you plan your winter break, we have selected a number of the cosiest cottages in and around Sheffield where you can get some R&R and enjoy the winter.

Cosy cottages in and around Sheffield

Tucked away in Edale is Goose Croft. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

1. Goose Groft, Edale

Tucked away in the Peak District village of Edale is Goose Croft, a cosy cottage surrounded by lucious countryside. Despite its secluded feel, it is only a minute walk away from pubs, cafes, shops, and dozens of popular walking and cycling routes.

The self-catering cottage has a fully equipped kitchen and induction hob, wifi, and a wood burner with a complimentary basket of logs. From the living room or the patio, guests can watch the birds at the bird feeders overlooking the orchard. Upstairs is a cosy bedroom with a king size bed.

Beds: One bed - two guests

Children/pets: No children or pets

Watch the stars while sipping on a glass of wine in Grindon. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

2. Little Barn, Grindon

Around 30 miles from Sheffield and overlooking Manifold Valley is Little Barn, a romantic and modern converted 16th century field barn. It is surrounded by green fields and set 1,000ft above sea level for stunning views.

This secluded getaway is bound to get you in the festive mood with the barn’s app-controlled electric fireplace, candles, and warm reindeer throw. The equipped kitchen and all important coffee maker will see you through each day before cosying up in the large bed with Egyptian cotton sheets. Glass panels in the floor of the upstairs bedroom also provide a contemporary twist.

Beds: One bed - two guests

Children/pets: No pets

A converted stable house makes a luxury getaway retreat. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

3. Bank View Farm, Totley

The old stable block at Bank View Farm has been renovated into an elegant self-catered cottage, complete with its own private hot tub in one of the a gorgeous private gardens. The equipped kitchen will allow you to cook your own meals, but you can also book breakfast or have a luxury hamper delivered to your room as a treat.

The grounds have all your entertainment needs, from a television and electric fireplace inside the property, to a bar and sitting room at the farm, to a number of animals which guests are free to visit and feed - this includes alpacas, chickens, giant tortoises and dogs. If that’s not enough, both Sheffield city centre and the Peak District are only a short drive away.

Beds: One bed - two guests

Children/pets: Pets allowed

Soak in the hot tub after a day pottering around Bakewell's pretty shops and pubs. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

4. Rivington Cottage, Bakewell

This self-contained two-bedroom annex is the perfect place to visit this winter, with its own lounge, kitchen, bathroom, enclosed garden spaces and hot tub. Rivington Cottage is just a short walk away from the pretty town of Bakewell and the picturesque village of Ashford in the Water, each providing shops, pubs and views to keep you busy.

Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary bottle of bubbly to get the relaxing break started. This is bound to be enjoyed in the evening while soaking in the jacuzzi after a day strolling around Chatsworth House, which is just a short drive away.

Beds: Three beds - four guests

Children/pets: No pets, no children under age of six

Explore the Peak District from Mere View Cottage, in Monyash. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

5. Mere View Cottage, Monyash

This grade II listed country cottage is situated in the quiet and historic village of Monyash, in the heart of the Peak District. This cottage provides a comfortable stay with its modern deco, fast wifi, large TV, and log burner, and what’s more, it’s just a few minutes walk from the village pub, The Bull’s Head.

Monyash has sites for guests to see, from St Leonard’s Church, which dates back to before 1200, and an abundance of walks including waterfalls, fields, ponds and more. It is only a short drive from towns Bakewell and Buxton for when you want to step back into humanity.

Beds: One bed - two guests

Children/pets: No children, no pets

This handcrafted cabin at the top of Eagle Tor will get its guests reconnected with the beauty of nature. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

6. Boulder Field Cabin, Birchover

Located at the top of Eagle Tor is the handcrafted Boulder Field Cabin. You’ll need sturdy shoes to make your way up the 250m steep rugged path from the parking spot to this cabin. It has been designed to be at one with nature, and you will benefit from a torch to make your way to the composting toilet a short way from the cabin.

After an evening in the hot tub and roasting marshmallows on the firepit in the sheltered outdoor dining area, you can continue to soak up the 180 degree views and starlit skies from your cosy bed thanks to the glass roof.

Beds: One bed - two guests

Children/pets: No children, no pets

This stone cottage in Mellor has its own private garden that traps even the winter sun. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb).

7. Heathy Bank Lodge, Mellor

To the west of Derbyshire is the village of Mellor, where you can find Heathy Bank Lodge, a stone cottage surrounded by undisturbed countryside. This modern accommodation provides panoramic views and a private suntrap garden just a short stroll away from cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Watch the sunset from the inside of this cosy home before cooking a hearty meal in the equipped kitchen and enjoying a sleep in the king size bed. There are plenty of public footpaths to explore from the doorstep of this quaint cottage, providing you with the reset you need this winter.

Beds: One bed - two guests

Children/pets: No children, no pets

Enjoy a stay at this rural cosy cottage in Grindlow. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

8. Self-contained cottage, Grindlow

This ground floor and self-contained cottage is situated in a remote, rural and beautiful family farm in the Peak District. With beautiful views all-year round, this cottage will be a paradise for walkers, climbers and cyclists.

Guests have full use of the downstairs areas of the cottage, including a lounge, bedroom and equipped kitchen. It adjoins the owner’s home who can provide help when required. The location of this cottage is just a short drive away from tourist attractions including Chatsworth House, and Peveril Castle.

Beds: One bed - two guests

Children/pets: No pets

Golf Cottage will provide everything you need for a well-earned break this winter. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

9. Golf Cottage, Chapel-en-le-Frith

This gorgeous cottage backs onto a picturesque parkland golf course, with a clubhouse and bar open to non-members. Embark on an abundance of walks straight from the door, including around Combs Reservoir, which is a mere five minutes from the property, before popping across the road to a traditional pub for food.

After a long day pottering around the Peaks with your four-legged friend, you can sit back and warm up in front of the wood burner while watching a film on the television. This home will provide everything you need for a well-earned break.

Beds: Two beds - three guests