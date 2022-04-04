Sheffield St Luke's Hospice Golf Day is back

The popular sporting challenge, organised in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Sheffield, will be held at Abbeydale Golf Club on Friday, June 10.

Headline sponsor will be Bruce & Butler and Halfway House Sponsor will be Pacy & Wheatley.

Open to teams of four players – from scratch to 24 handicap golfers – the day costs £275 per team of four and includes dinner and prizes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Luke’s women’s team at the 2021 Golf Day

“We are delighted to be returning to the greens again, celebrating both the 25th anniversary of our Golf Day and the 50th anniversary of St Luke’s itself,” said St Luke’s Fundraising Account Manager Matt Sheridan.

“Our special thanks to Bruce & Butler for once again being our headline sponsor – their director, Matt Bruce, is a long term St Luke’s supporter and also a keen Golf Day participant so this is a perfect event for them to be supporting.

“And it’s great to be welcoming Pacy & Wheatley as our Halfway House sponsor on what promises to be a great day of sport.

“We already have 27 teams signed up but we do still have places available so please do get in touch as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment.”