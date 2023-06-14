Hitting the road this autumn is the award-winning Tailenders podcast, and it will be stopping at a Sheffield theatre for one night only.

The team behind the podcast show Tailenders have announced their biggest live tour to date – The Inaugural (Annual) Farewell Tour.

Hosted by BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show’s host Greg James, musician Felix White, and England cricketer James Anderson, the trio take an alternative – and sometimes musical – look at cricket. Across the tour, they will be joined by podcast regular Matt ‘Mattchin’ Horan.

After six years, the boys are embarking on an eight-day tour from October 19, and are descending on various venues up and down the UK, including Sheffield City Hall.

Tailenders Live: The Inaugural (Annual) Farewell Tour is coming to Sheffield this autumn. (Image: TEG Europe)

Cricket-enthusiasts can catch the show at 8pm on Tuesday October 24, where visitors to the city hall can expect an evening of laughs and surprises, along with general cricket chat, quizzes and musical interludes.

The highly anticipated tour, produced by TEG Live Europe, follows the podcast's biggest ever live show at London's Palladium in March, which saw tickets sell out within three minutes and a second show at the venue selling out the same day.

As well as the Steel City, the trio will be calling in on London, Birmingham, Manchester, Southend, Nottingham, Oxford and Bath.

