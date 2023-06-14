News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Number of Sheffielders to affected by Tuffnells collapse revealed

Sheffield shows: Greg James, Jimmy Anderson and Felix White to bring Tailenders podcast tour to city

Hitting the road this autumn is the award-winning Tailenders podcast, and it will be stopping at a Sheffield theatre for one night only.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST

The team behind the podcast show Tailenders have announced their biggest live tour to date – The Inaugural (Annual) Farewell Tour.

Hosted by BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show’s host Greg James, musician Felix White, and England cricketer James Anderson, the trio take an alternative – and sometimes musical – look at cricket. Across the tour, they will be joined by podcast regular Matt ‘Mattchin’ Horan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After six years, the boys are embarking on an eight-day tour from October 19, and are descending on various venues up and down the UK, including Sheffield City Hall.

Most Popular
    Tailenders Live: The Inaugural (Annual) Farewell Tour is coming to Sheffield this autumn. (Image: TEG Europe)Tailenders Live: The Inaugural (Annual) Farewell Tour is coming to Sheffield this autumn. (Image: TEG Europe)
    Tailenders Live: The Inaugural (Annual) Farewell Tour is coming to Sheffield this autumn. (Image: TEG Europe)

    Cricket-enthusiasts can catch the show at 8pm on Tuesday October 24, where visitors to the city hall can expect an evening of laughs and surprises, along with general cricket chat, quizzes and musical interludes.

    The highly anticipated tour, produced by TEG Live Europe, follows the podcast's biggest ever live show at London's Palladium in March, which saw tickets sell out within three minutes and a second show at the venue selling out the same day.

    As well as the Steel City, the trio will be calling in on London, Birmingham, Manchester, Southend, Nottingham, Oxford and Bath.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets for the show at Sheffield City Hall on October 24 are on sale now with prices ranging from £40.50 and £49.50. To find out more about the tour, or to purchase a ticket, please click here.

    Related topics:SheffieldGreg JamesTicketsLondon