Hair gel, perms, and synth-pop are making a comeback this weekend as the 80s takes over a Sheffield cinema.

Fans of 80s movies and music are in luck as Sheffield’s independent cinema The Showroom is set to showcase five of the decade’s greatest films, plus a free film quiz and party.

The cinema, on Paternoster Row, in Sheffield city centre, is stepping back to one of the most iconic decades in cinema history. From August 25 to 27, five film favouritess from the 80s will reappear on the big screen.

For real film buffs, you can also join the 80s-themed film quiz on Friday, August 25, and an 80s-themed party in the Café Bar with a DJ on Saturday, August 26. Both events are free to attend, with reservations through the venue’s website recommended.

What classic 80s films are being shown?

The Showroom Cinema is screening five classic 80s films over the August bank holiday weekend, including Commando, The Breakfast Club, and Stand By Me.

On Friday, August 25, viewers can enjoy a late-night screening of the classic action film Commando, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On Saturday, August 26, two coming-of-age stories will be screened, including the family-friendly comedy Teen Wolf starring Michael J. Fox, which inspired the more recent incarnations.

There's also the beloved Stephen King adaptation Stand By Me, which follows four young friends on a life-changing adventure.

On Sunday, August 27, there's a laidback John Hughes double bill of life in high school, including cult comedy The Breakfast Club that brings together a group of very different students in detention.

The weekend ends with another teen classic about love and growing up, Pretty in Pink, starring 80s idol Molly Ringwald.

Manager Simon Beaumont from Showroom Cinema said: "We’re really excited to transport people back to the eighties for the whole weekend, with themed drinks and optional fancy dress for the party.

"We chose a selection of films to represent this time in pop culture, from family-friendly comedies to over-the-top action and cult teen dramas. It’s great to bring back enduring films like these 80s classics to the big screen."