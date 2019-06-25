Sheffield runners invited to bark in the park at Dog Jog

The Dog Jog is part of a series of 5k jogging events that have been taking place throughout the UK to encourage people and their canine companions to get some fresh air and exercise.

Dog Jog Sheffield is being held in Rother Valley Country Park at 2pm on Saturday, 10 August, offering the chance for you to get fit and have fun with your canine companion.

With no timing of the event, organisers say you’re guaranteed a relaxed, fun atmosphere as well as the opportunity to meet like-minded local dog owners.

Perfect for pace-setting!

When you cross the finish line, you’ll receive a Doggy Bag packed with goodies for both you and your four-legged friend, as well as a Dog Jog medal.

If you're new to exercising with your dog, there are lots of things to consider – and Dog Jog is no different.

It's vital to stay hydrated, so there will be water stops at the start, finish and on the route, but remember that your dog should drink small amounts regularly. It’s not good for your dog to gulp large volumes of water while exercising so it’s better to allow him or her to drink a small amount and then come back for more.

If you plan to run with your dog, remember to run at a pace that you're both comfortable with. Running on hard surfaces can be quite stressful for your dog’s joints and paws so stick to the grass rather than a path wherever possible. And consider using an appropriate harness on your dog to make sure their breathing isn't restricted so they can be comfortable and safe when running.

Two legs good, four legs better!

There will be a staggered start so if you plan to run rather than jog, head for the front of the jog section; if you're taking it easy, there will be a walk section too. Wherever you are in the start area, try to give your dog and others as much space as possible: your dog will be even more excited than you to start so try to keep them calm and maybe find some room at the back if you know your dog gets overexcited around other dogs.

Whether you are raising funds for a worthwhile cause close to your heart or simply keeping fit, Dog Jog is a top opportunity to accomplish your personal goals with your dog.

If you want to raise money, you can support Dog Jog’s official charity, Cancer Research UK, or opt to run for one of the dozens of affiliated charities, or you can buy your own entry and fundraise for a charity of your choice, with no minimum sponsorship commitment.To find out more and sign up for Dog Jog Sheffield, click here.