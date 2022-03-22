Sheffield reader picture competition: Stunning images reveal Redmires and Longshaw cattle

Keep your pictures of Sheffield and the Peak District coming for a chance to win a £25 voucher to spend at Atkinson’s Sheffield. Send your images for the competition in by email to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or tag me on twitter @angelafurniss2
1. Which One?
Which One? Taken by John Beadman
2. Victoria Quays in Sheffield
Victoria Quays in Sheffield by @JohnH14458271
3. Hidden beauty
Hidden beauty by John Beadman
4. FOInBrfXoAAaCAd.jpeg
Victoria Quays by @JohnH14458271
