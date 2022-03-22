A sunny Redmires taken by John B

Sheffield reader picture competition: Stunning images reveal Redmires and Longshaw cattle

Some truly beautiful shots have been submitted by our readers again from Redmires to Longshaw cattle. Just one more week before March’s winner will be decided.

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:08 pm

Keep your pictures of Sheffield and the Peak District coming for a chance to win a £25 voucher to spend at Atkinson’s Sheffield. Send your images for the competition in by email to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or tag me on twitter @angelafurniss2

1. Which One?

Which One? Taken by John Beadman

Photo: John Beadman

2. Victoria Quays in Sheffield

Victoria Quays in Sheffield by @JohnH14458271

Photo: @JohnH14458271

3. Hidden beauty

Hidden beauty by John Beadman

Photo: John Beadman

