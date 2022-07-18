The Washington on Fitzwilliam Street is the place to go when you don't want to go home - and in summer its patio is the perfect place to enjoy a drink or two.

Sheffield pubs and bars with glorious beer gardens to enjoy this summer

There’s nothing better than sitting in the sun with friends with a nice cold drink in your hand.

By Beth Kirkbride
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:45 am

As the weather starts to improve, why not head down to one of these Sheffield beer gardens and work on your tan while you catch up with friends or family?

What’s more, many of these outdoor spaces are dog-friendly, so you can rehydrate with your beloved pooch in tow.

We’ve compiled a list of some of Sheffield’s best beer gardens – including ones you might not have heard of before.

1. Gatsby's, Division Street

As well as boasting a beer garden, Gatsby's on Division Street offers cocktails, Mexican food and a weekend party vibe with music until 3am.

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. The Millowner's Arms, Kelham Island

The Millowners Arms sits on the site of the Kelham Island Museum, which means you can enjoy a beverage or two in historical surrounds. With lots of outdoor seating, this one's a fairly safe bet on a busy day.

Photo: Andrew Roe

3. The Waggon and Horses, Millhouses

Perfect for a bit of respite after a day in the park with kids, this long-standing venue overlooks Millhouses Park, and is open every day serving locally sourced fresh food and a wide selection of drinks.

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Brothers Arms, Heeley

This traditional pub has a beer garden complete with plenty of spots in the shade for when it gets a little too hot. It also offers occasional live music.

Photo: Google

