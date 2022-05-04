As the weather starts to improve, why not head down to one of these Sheffield beer gardens and work on your tan while you catch up with friends or family?

What’s more, many of these outdoor spaces are dog-friendly, so you can rehydrate with your beloved pooch in tow.

We’ve compiled a list of some of Sheffield’s best beer gardens – including ones you might not have heard of before.

1. Gatsby's, Division Street As well as boasting a beer garden, Gatsby's on Division Street offers cocktails, Mexican food and a weekend party vibe with music until 3am. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. The Millowner's Arms, Kelham Island The Millowners Arms sits on the site of the Kelham Island Museum, which means you can enjoy a beverage or two in historical surrounds. With lots of outdoor seating, this one's a fairly safe bet on a busy day. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

3. The Waggon and Horses, Millhouses Perfect for a bit of respite after a day in the park with kids, this long-standing venue overlooks Millhouses Park, and is open every day serving locally sourced fresh food and a wide selection of drinks. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Brothers Arms, Heeley This traditional pub has a beer garden complete with plenty of spots in the shade for when it gets a little too hot. It also offers occasional live music. Photo: Google Photo Sales