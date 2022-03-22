Sheffield Photographic Society to hold most prestigious exhibition after two year absence

The annual print exhibition will be held in Sheffield Cathedral and runs from midday on Friday, March 25 until Sunday, April 3.

Former exhibition coordinator John Scholey said: “This is our most prestigious exhibition and will consist of 148 images from 35 photographers chosen from a total of 214 entered.”

The images were chosen by Chris Palmer, from Amersham Photographic Society, a photographic judge with a national reputation.

John Scholey, pictured at last annual show at Sheffield Cathedral in 2019.

John added: “As we had a reduced entry, we will be displaying the trophy winning images from 2020 and 2021 that never had the chance to be shown in their respective years.