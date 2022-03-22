Sheffield Photographic Society to hold most prestigious exhibition after two year absence
Sheffield Photographic Society is to hold its most prestigious exhibition in the city after a two year absence.
The annual print exhibition will be held in Sheffield Cathedral and runs from midday on Friday, March 25 until Sunday, April 3.
Former exhibition coordinator John Scholey said: “This is our most prestigious exhibition and will consist of 148 images from 35 photographers chosen from a total of 214 entered.”
The images were chosen by Chris Palmer, from Amersham Photographic Society, a photographic judge with a national reputation.
John added: “As we had a reduced entry, we will be displaying the trophy winning images from 2020 and 2021 that never had the chance to be shown in their respective years.
“If you are in town with time to spare, please come along to the Cathedral and look at some of the best work of our members. The standard gets higher every year and there will be something there for everyone.”