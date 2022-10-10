News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Photographic Society: Demonstrating the effectiveness of black and white photography

The world is a colourful place – so why is black and white photography still so popular?

By Sheffield Photographic Society
Monday, 10th October 2022, 8:09 am - 1 min read
Black and white...and black by Richard Worth
This is clearly not the case in other visual media such as film and television but there is still a great liking for monochrome images in still photography. Even though the first colour photographs were taken in the 1860, our enduring romance with black and white image making continues to this day

In some ways black and white photography simplifies the image – it removes the distraction of colour. This allows the viewer to concentrate on other factors – form and texture; shape and pattern. Black and white images often convey a sense of timelessness and can evoke strong emotional response in the viewer.

From the photographer’s perspective taking colour out of the equation forces them to think about their image in different ways, the emphasis naturally shifts to other factors in the composition. This selection of images from this months online Forum competition at Sheffield Photographic Society demonstrates the effectiveness of black and white photography across a range of subjects and genres.

Spanner in the Works by John Ferretti

    White Water Black Rock by Richard Hall
    Swan by Eddie Sherwood
    Gumshoe by Mike Newman
    Floating Flower by Jane Perryman

    Grasses by Roger Moore
    Will it Start by Judy Smith
    Tree Line by Sue Richardson
    Diamond Tower by Anne Turner
    Sheffield Photographic Society