Sheffield Megatron: Tickets on sale to tour the city’s historical secret tunnels in August 2024
The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust has once again been taking keen explorers down into the Victorian Megatron and Sheaf culverts. Its demand over July has seen the Trust release new dates for the rest of the summer.
The tours will take place every Saturday and Sunday through August and September, with four time slots on each day.
A spokesperson is urging anyone interested in taking part to “book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment”, adding that the tickets “sell out very fast”.
Each weekend, experienced caving guides from Howl Bushcraft andTrust volunteers will take groups into the tunnels at 9.30am, 11.30am, 2pm and 4pm.
Tours will last around one hour and 45 minutes, and subject to conditions on the day, will aim to go as far as the Megatron culvert.
The Megatron culvert is a large labyrinth of tunnels beneath Sheffield Railway Station, and it dates back to the mid-1800s. It was built to contain the overflow of water from the rivers Sheaf, Porter and the Don.
Ticket-holders must be “reasonably mobile”, and able to walk on uneven and slippers surfaces, and to crawl or stoop in certain sections.
Participants must be aged 14 and over, with those aged under 16 accompanied by a responsible parent or guardian.
For more information, and to book your tour, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/sheaf-amp-porter-rivers-trust-34005657911
