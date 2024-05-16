Sheffield to London: New overnight National Express coach this summer calling at Leeds, Derby and Heathrow
A new overnight coach service from Bradford to London Heathrow is launching this summer with stops in Sheffield.
Steel City residents who need to catch an early plane from the capital can now plan around being there for 6am - as long as they’re happy taking a 1am coach from Pond Street.
The new ‘466’ daily route by National Express covers over 220 miles and departs from Bradford at 11.20pm. It calls at Leeds, Sheffield, Chesterfield, Derby, Birmingham Airport, and Heathrow Airport before heading to London Victoria Coach Station.
It also runs in the other direction - starting at 11.30am in London and arriving at Bradford at 5.50am.
Sheffielders can catch the coach at 12:35am from Meadowhall Interchange and 12:50am from Pond Street and be at Heathrow Airport for 5.05am.
Or, coming from the other direction, passengers can find themselves stepping off the coach into Sheffield City Centre for 4.25am.
Ed Rickard, Network Director for National Express UK and Ireland, said: “With continued investment in our coach network, including the introduction of this new 466 service connecting major cities across Yorkshire with Birmingham Airport, Heathrow Airport and London, we are making it even easier for savvy travellers to save their money for their holidays, with convenient, great value travel and a guaranteed seat.
“More and more people are choosing to travel with National Express as a reliable, affordable and sustainable way to get around, and we're responding by investing in new vehicles and services while delivering a brilliant customer experience for a relaxing, comfortable journey.”
