Sheffield Live Music: Maggie Mays Midweek Live presents Joe Scripps – doing it all for charity
Appearing for the first time at Maggie May's this Wednesday 1st December and a talent who spotted by the Maggie Mays Head of Promotions, the incredibly talented Joe Scripps. And, all money raised will go to fighting cancer.
He can often be found busking in Stratford-upon-Avon. When the requests started coming in, Joe could easily turn his hand to pretty much anything. This has resulted in him performing lots of popular ballads with his faultless, beautiful voice, and his incredibly amazing acoustic guitar playing, you must see this performer, he's fantastic. And now you can see him at Maggie Mays, Sheffield this Wednesday for FREE!
While this is a free event, Maggie Mays will be accepting donations which will be going towards Weston Park Cancer Charity’s amazing work. If you’re able to come down and donate as much as you can it will be going towards a great cause.
Doors will open at 5pm, and the show will be starting at 8:30pm.