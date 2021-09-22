Sheffield Half Marathon and 10k 2021: How can I get there and where can I park?

A major event in the UK's running calendar, the Sheffield Half Marathon is South Yorkshire’s biggest event of its kind and will see thousands of runners taking part, raising money for numerous causes on Sunday, September 26.

The event, sponsored by the Asda Foundation, boasts a stunningly scenic route with views over the Peak District.

On the same day the Sheffield 10K will take place, staged in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

Here is everything you need to know about getting to the city for the races and where to park.

Getting to Sheffield for the races

By bike: Sheffield City Council offers a number of stands and lockers to leave your bike if you decide to cycle into the city to enjoy the race. You can find a list of the best places to leave your bike on the council website.

By train or tram: There are a number of train and tram stops very close to the race start line as it is in the middle of the city centre.

You can find timetables and routes on the National Rail website for train travel, and the Supertram website if you are planning to attend via tram.

By bus: There may be some slight disruption with bus travel due to road closures around the event, although organisers are still encouraging people to travel into the city by bus if they wish to. To plan your journey, visit the Travel South Yorkshire website.

By car: Anyone wishing to travel to the event by car is urged to consider using one of the seven park and ride locations across the city, which are open 24 hours, seven days a week. A list can be found on the Travel South Yorkshire website.

Parking

A list of car parks close to the event are as follows: