The event - which sees thousands of competitors of all abilities raise thousands of pounds for charity - has a city centre start and finish, and boasts a scenic route with stunning views of the Peak District.

The race even incorporates a 'triple test' giving entrants a chance to be crowned 'King of the Hill' or 'Queen of the Hill' in a timed hill climb, triumph in a 10K downhill sprint section and cross the finish line first to lift the Sheffield Half Marathon title.

Here’s everything you need to know about it:

When is the Sheffield Half Marathon 2020?

The Sheffield Half Marathon takes place on 29 March 2020.

What is the route for the Sheffield Half Marathon 2020?

This year’s event once again starts on Arundel Gate, in the heart of the City Centre.

The route then travel down the much loved ‘Eccy’ Road, taking in its selection of restaurants, independent shops and bars (though stopping off for a swift half will no doubt hurt your time).

From there, runners are treated to picturesque views of the Peak District as they Encliffe Park and Sheffield Tigers Rugby Club, but those views are then left behind as the course heads downhill to the outskirts of Dore and back to ‘Eccy’ Road.

With the route reentering the City Centre, runners finish in front of the Town Hall, and a crowd of hundreds turned out to see the race finish.

As you pass under the finish line, you’ll be able to collect water and an energy drink to replenish and rehydrate, as well as a finisher's goody bag with a medal and t-shirt to showcase your achievement.

How do I enter?

Under UK Athletic rules and regulations, participants must be at least 17 years of age on race day.

The cost of entries starts at £35.40 (which includes a £2.40 processing fee), and registration fees go directly to organisers Run For All Ltd to cover the costs of staging the event.

Any profits from the Sheffield Half Marathon go directly to the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, and all entrants are encouraged to fundraise for the charity of their choice.

As part of entering the race, runners also receive chip timing, a finisher's goody bag, a quality tech T-shirt, and an exclusive medal.

Race numbers will be posted to the address given when you registered for the event, and will begin to be sent out around 7 - 10 days prior to the race.

Runners registering on event week will need to collect their race number from the race office on event weekend.