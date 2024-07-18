The 10th annual Sheffield Grand Prix raced through the city centre on July 17 - but not before residents got to have a go on the route for the ‘Rock Up and Ride’ event.

The free community ride was a chance for Sheffielders to bring their bikes and take a tour of the 1.4km Grand Prix’s route through the city on roads that would normally be ruled by motorists.

The ride was for cyclists of all abilities - as well as bicycles of all shapes and sizes!

See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery of photos from the ride below.