The 10th annual Sheffield Grand Prix raced through the city centre on July 17 - but not before residents got to have a go on the route for the ‘Rock Up and Ride’ event.
The free community ride was a chance for Sheffielders to bring their bikes and take a tour of the 1.4km Grand Prix’s route through the city on roads that would normally be ruled by motorists.
The ride was for cyclists of all abilities - as well as bicycles of all shapes and sizes!
See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery of photos from the ride below.
