Gin & Rum will return to The Trafalgar Warehouse, on Trafalgar Street, on November 25, 2023, with organisers promising to do “all they can” to keep their prices low against the cost of living.

The Gin & Rum team said: “Though we’ve been touring since 2018, a couple of those years were tainted by Covid. Now we’re back on track with booking new dates instead of rescheduling them.

“We’ve had time to reflect and start to develop the festival even more, focusing on value for money and customer experience. With the cost of living crisis looming over all our heads too, this is something we’re having deal with promptly.”

A £15 ticket price includes entry, a Gin and Rum guide, stainless steel metal straw, branded glass, live music, DJ, and samples of all products available to purchase from the distillers exhibiting there.

The festival has partnered up with snack company LOVE CORN to bring a free snack to all attendees.

The team said: “We understand everything is just simply costing more and we didn’t want to fall into that category. We want to be able to continue doing what we love for years to come, so if we can look after our customers, we’re sure they’ll look after us too. So, we’ve decided to include a free drink into the ticket price for 2023.”