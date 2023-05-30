Sheffield Gin and Rum Festival returns - with free drink and snack offer

‘The UK’s largest touring Gin & Rum festival’ is coming to Sheffield next year with a free drink, snacks and live music for all guests.

Gin & Rum will return to The Trafalgar Warehouse, on Trafalgar Street, on November 25 and features a selection of more than 120 varieties of gins, rums and tequilas from all over the world.

And guests can get their hands on a couple of freebies. The festival has partnered with snack company

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOVE CORN to bring a free snack to all their attendees, in addition to their main sponsor Schweppes, who will be supplying their iconic mixers.

Most Popular

'The UK's largest Gin & Rum Festival' is returning to Sheffield in November 2023.

The Gin & Rum team said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with LOVE CORN. They're an exciting company that shares our passion for quality and taste.

"We’re thrilled to have them on board, and we’re excited to see what they have in store for us.

"As well as the free snack, the festival is introducing a brand-new offer to show their appreciation to their customers. We understand that things are more expensive these days, and we don’t want that to impact our customers’ experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to keep doing what we love for years to come, and we know that our customers will look after us if we look after them.

"That’s why we’ve decided to include a free drink with the ticket price for 2023.”