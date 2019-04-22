Sheffield getting Gin Fever for drinks festival

Gin Fever will be taking over Sheffield this summer with a festival set to showcase the very best the spirit has to offer.

The Sheffield Gin Festival has grown into largest independent craft gin festival in the region, and this year will transform the industrial setting of the Kelham Island Museum on Alma Street for two days dedicated to all things gin.

The bars will be stocked with more than 150 different brands from some of the best distillers in the country, while a host of suppliers, from local independent distillers to large national producers, will be offering samples to guests.

There's also the chance to take a more in-depth look with a series of masterclasses hosted by gin distillers, producers and industry experts, each one giving an insight into the brand’s heritage, distillation process and unique botanicals used.

Free cocktail classes will give guests a crash course in the fundamentals of cocktail-making. Places for these sessions are on a first come, first served basis.

There will also be a pop-up gin shop at the venue if you fancy taking some home with you.

And if gin is not your thing, an alternative drinks bar will be serving craft beers, wines and cider. Guests can also try some delicious treats from the north at the street food market in the courtyard, while entertainment will be provided by live performances from some of Sheffield’s finest musical talent.

"After a really successful event last year, we're delighted to be holding Gin Fever Sheffield again and taking full advantage of the industrial setting of the museum," says Christopher Hague from organisers Roister Events.

"Whether you're a craft gin enthusiast keen to learn more about the process or you just want something different from a night out, there's something for everyone ."

Every festivalgoer will get an exclusive Gin Fever goblet and two drinks tokens, as well as a programme and gin guide to help you learn more about pairings, botanicals and tonics. You will also get a ten per cent discount at the Gin Fever online shop.

The festival is being held on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, and doors will be open from 5pm until late on Friday, then from midday until 5pm and 6pm to late on Saturday. For more information, see Gin Fever Sheffield.

Tickets are £9 if you book before Tuesday, April 30, as there is a special early bird discount on tickets. After this date tickets will be £11.60.

