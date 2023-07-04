Sheffield funeral directors to hold funeral plan open day

C & A Reed Funeral Directors in Sheffield will be opening their doors to members of the local community and hosting a funeral plan open day.

Visitors to the open day will have the opportunity to find out more about funeral plans offered by the funeral directors, as well as ask questions about what happens in their local funeral home and the process of organising a funeral.

C & A Reed Funeral Directors is part of national funeral business, Dignity.

The open day will be held between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday 2nd August at C & A Reed Funeral Directors at Oriel House, 173 Duke Street, Sheffield S2 5QN.

Amanda Birks, Business Leader at C & A Reed, said: “We’re opening our doors and welcoming members of our local community to come along to meet members of our brilliant team and find out more about the funeral plans we can offer, while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with our Funeral Plan Consultants.

“Dignity has introduced a new tailorable funeral plan product that is flexible and centred entirely around the customer. Their wishes, their personality, their way.

“Our plans are also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.