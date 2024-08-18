Freshers week is a jam-packed seven days of events and activities, set up by universities and local businesses, to welcome students to their new home. And after this week’s A level results, a who new intake of Sheffield students know they will be coming to the city.
But for many people, it is a blur of unknown faces and places that end up becoming your close friends and favourite hangout spots for the coming years.
This year, Sheffield’s universities - The University of Sheffield (UoS, or Sheffield University) will host its freshers celebrations in the week from Friday September 20. Sheffield Hallam University (SHU)’s first event - the Freshers opening party - is earlier, on Sunday September 15.
There are many, many options and things to do for students who don’t love partying or drinking, which you can find out about from each university’s Students Union.
For lots of students, the nightlife scene is one of the first things they want to get equated with when they end up living in a new city.
During the days of freshers week, most universities will host a series of fairs. These are to show students all the societies, sports clubs and events they can join in with - and there will be lots of freebies up for grabs.
After a late night out on the town, it may be tempting to skip out on these events, but they are well worth visiting, if not to make new friends, then for the free food (which you will appreciate!).
The University of Sheffield’s Students Union will be hosting a freebies fair on the Monday (September 23), activities fair on Tuesday, societies fair on the Wednesday, sustainability on Thursday, and sports on Friday.
Hallam Students Union has the societies and sports fair on Wednesday (September 18), freebies on Thursday, and other events such as volunteering and jobs fairs in October.
Unsurprisingly, there are dozens of evening events taking place over Sheffield’s clubs, bars, and students’ unions in the coming weeks.
To find out more about events at UOS, visit: https://su.sheffield.ac.uk/ and for events at SHU visit https://www.hallamstudentsunion.com/
