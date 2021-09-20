Sheffield Fresher’s Week 2021: From a huge festival to live music shows - Here's some of the best events taking place across the city

The Leadmill is a student favourite.

Freshers week is a welcome period for new students starting out at universities across the UK and gives people a chance to make friends, blow off steam, and learn more about the university course and campus.

This year, Sheffield is set to welcome 60,000 young scholars, with many arriving last weekend.

These are just some of the events you should look out for if you are starting University in the city in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield’s two most well-renowned student brands will unite on September 25 to host an unmissable event for 5000 students on Ecclesall Road roundabout in the heart of the city.

Organised Chaos Events and Code have co-organised the Sheffield Student Festival 2021 that will see the city’s biggest and best resident DJs and performers entertain crowds over three spectacular arenas.

Popular nightclub venue, Code, will take over the main stage with a mix of student anthems from resident DJs.​

Sheffield’s biggest weekly Monday night, SuNKen at Tank nightclub, will host the second stage to play house, tech and dance anthems from some of Sheffield’s best known and most loved resident DJs.

Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern will take over the third stage to host live music from a number of bands.

Wristbands are used to purchase all food and drink at the Sheffield Student Festival and can be topped up online.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from thestudentfestival.com but are selling out quick.

The Leadmill is set to host several fresher events over the coming days.

Fresh off the back of the release of Certified Lover Boy and Donda, Sheffield Freshers Week sees two of the most influential artists come together under the Leadmill’s roof to settle the score on who is the greatest of all time.

Tickets are priced at £5, and doors open at 11 pm.

On September 25, join hundreds of other freshers at Sheffield’s longest-running club night at the Leadmill, with resident DJ Adam Morley providing you with the ultimate rock’n’roll soundtrack.

Tickets are priced at £6.