Sheffield festival hosts premiere of new family musical concert

A new musical story concert for children will make its Sheffield premiere as part of an exciting collaboration in the city.

Concerteenies’ Blown Away, based on the popular children’s book by author/ illustrator Rob Biddulph, will be performed to audiences as part of the Sensoria film and music festival.

The concert has been co-created with award-winning composer Paul Rissmann, the Concerteenies’ creative team plus children in local primary schools and at community venues over the last year.

It also features digital animations by Vic Craven, aligning with the aims of Sensoria as the UK’s festival of music, film and digital media.

The Concerteenies team rehearsing new musical story Blown Away

Polly Ives, founder of Sheffield charity Concerteenies, said: “It’s incredibly exciting for us to partner with Sensoria for the first time.

“The festival celebrates creative and digital innovation, so we are really proud to be part of the lineup this year.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to add digital animation into the storytelling for children to enjoy.

“We can’t wait to see what our Sheffield audiences think of it.”

Blown Away tells the story of Penguin Blue and his friends as they navigate a very windy day with a brand new kite.

It will be brought to life by flautist Meera Maharaj, narrator Polly and Luke Carver Goss on accordion, at The Leadmill on Sunday 6 October from 11am.

The interactive concert is ideal for children aged between three and eight.

After the Sheffield premiere, it will tour around the UK including London and Kings Lynn in November. Sensoria starts on Thursday 3 October with live performances, film screenings and exhibitions over four days.

Since launching in 2008, the festival has welcomed Sheffield icons including Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley and big names like actor Christopher Eccleston.

It is renowned for its innovative use of unconventional venues, such as swimming pools or drive-ins.

A Sensoria spokesman said: “We can’t wait to have Concerteenies join us to showcase their brand new concert to families.

“Musical Stories are a great example of creative innovation happening right here in Sheffield.

“Our lineup this year also includes one-off live performances from BISHI and our action-packed industry event SensoriaPro.”

Tickets for Blown Away at Sensoria are on sale now, priced at £10.50 for adults and £3.50 for children plus booking fees. Babies under one go free.

Visit sensoria.org.uk to book and browse the full festival programme.