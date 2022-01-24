Sheffield Fake Festival: Popular event to return after two-year break with an exciting lineup of tribute acts

The tribute-based music event is set to take place in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, on Saturday, May 14.

The event will feature six professional ‘touring-grade’ tribute bands for acts including Queen, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Pulp and James. Organisers say the acts sound and move like the real rock stars.

The main festival action takes place inside the Fake Festivals purpose built marquee ensuring festivalgoers are protected from the elements of the British weather, and there will be a fully licensed bar inside well-stocked with lager, cider, bitter, spirits, wines, and soft drinks.

The Fake Festival is returning to Sheffield in May after a two-year break due to coronavirus

In the outside area, traders will be providing a range of food such as pizza, burgers, and jacket potatoes.

There will also be a variety of stalls, children's rides and inflatables, and face painting, weather permitting.

A spokesperson for Fake Festival said: “Sheffield, are you ready to rock?! After skipping two years, it’s sooo exciting to get back in Endcliffe Park - we can’t wait to see you guys! And what about that line-up? Some of our finest Fake Bands. Just perfect for singing, dancing, partying - right ‘till the last beat! So round up your mates - let’s get us some party back in our lives.”

Early-bird adult tickets cost £32.50, and a family of four ticket is £95. Young people and those with a disability get a discounted rate. Children aged nine and under can enter for FREE when accompanied by a paying adult.