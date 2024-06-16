Sheffield Docfest 2024: Visitors have their say - video
Sheffield Docfest 2024 is in town from June 12-17 - and attendees have had their say.
Arriving from all over the UK and even the world, the festival is one of the biggest dates in the non-fiction filmmakers’ calendar, as a chance to see cutting edge investigations, arthouse expressions and short films.
It’s also the time to network with other creators and discuss what’s making waves for creators steeped in capturing real life as it appears.
Watch our clip above for what a few attendees had to say about the event - and how Sheffield has been a great place to make it happen.
