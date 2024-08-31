But some of those places are easier to reach than others by public transport.
So for anyone wanting to ditch the car we’ve put together a list of some of the loveliest towns and villages which are perfect for a day trip from Sheffield by train or bus.
Journey times vary from a matter of minutes to around an hour and a half, but they are all just a single bus or train ride from Sheffield and in each case it is possible to travel there and back in a day while leaving yourself plenty of time to explore.
There’s something for all tastes, from scenic walks and charming shops, pubs and cafes to caves, open air swimming, opera and even a hugely popular Harry Potter-themed festival.
What’s best is that travelling by public transport means you get to avoid the traffic, take in the views en-route and enjoy a drink or two if you wish before heading home.
