Sheffield day trips: 13 of the most delightful villages and towns to visit by train or bus from Sheffield

Sheffield is surrounded by beautiful countryside, dotted with delightful towns and villages.

But some of those places are easier to reach than others by public transport.

So for anyone wanting to ditch the car we’ve put together a list of some of the loveliest towns and villages which are perfect for a day trip from Sheffield by train or bus.

Journey times vary from a matter of minutes to around an hour and a half, but they are all just a single bus or train ride from Sheffield and in each case it is possible to travel there and back in a day while leaving yourself plenty of time to explore.

There’s something for all tastes, from scenic walks and charming shops, pubs and cafes to caves, open air swimming, opera and even a hugely popular Harry Potter-themed festival.

What’s best is that travelling by public transport means you get to avoid the traffic, take in the views en-route and enjoy a drink or two if you wish before heading home.

1. Grindleford

Grindleford is just 14 minutes from Sheffield by train, on the picturesque Hope Valley line. It is the perfect starting point for some delightful walks in and around the Derwent Valley, including along the charming Padley Gorge, pictured, which leads to Longshaw Estate. You can start or finish your day with a hearty meal at the popular Grindleford Station Cafe, fans of which include TV presenter Dan Walker. Grindleford is also home to a fantastic village shop and The Maynard hotel, with its popular bar and restaurant. | National World Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Worsbrough

The number 2 bus operated by Stagecoach takes you from The Moor Market in Sheffield city centre to the pretty village of Worsbrough. There you will find Worsbrough Mill Country Park, a 240-acre nature reserve which is teeming with wildlife and is also home to a 17th century working water mill powered by the River Dove. | Other Photo: Other

3. Hathersage

This Peak District gem is just 18 minutes by train from Sheffield, and the the Peak Sightseer Blue route bus stops here too. Hathersage is home to one of Britain's most scenic outdoor swimming pools, you can visit the excellent David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café, and you can also find a selection of independent shops, pubs and restaurants. There are some great countryside walks, with the breathtaking Stanage Edge just a short stroll away. Hathersage is also reputed to be the final resting place of Robin Hood's trusted sidekick Little John. | National World Photo: Mike Waistell

4. Castleton

The 271 and 272 bus services travel from Sheffield Interchange to Castleton, via Hunter's Bar and Ecclesall. Castleton boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the Peak District. There are a number of caves to explore, you can climb the steps to the Norman ruins of Peveril Castle, overlooking the village, or you can take it easy and visit one of the man cafés, tea rooms and pubs. There are also some great shops, several selling jewellery made from the semi-precious stone Blue John, which is unique to the area. | National World Photo: Jason Chadwick

