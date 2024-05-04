2 . Hathersage

Hathersage is only a short car journey from Sheffield and has one of Britain's most picturesque lidos, which is heated. There are plenty of independent places to eat and drink, including the 16th century Plough Inn, which is recommended by the Good Pub Guide. The churchyard of Saint Michael's in Hathersage is also reportedly the final resting place of Little John, one of Robin Hood's Merry Men. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire