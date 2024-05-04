There’s no shortage of things to do in Sheffield but there are also some fantastic places to visit nearby.
Sheffield is the gateway to the Peak District, with its stunning countryside and beautiful villages.
We’ve put together a list of some of the best days out near Sheffield, all of which are within an hour by car, with many being much closer.
They range from idyllic riverside towns and villages to castles, caves, museums and theme parks.
There’s something for everyone, including families, keen walkers, history buffs and foodies.
1. Gulliver's Valley
Gulliver's Valley theme park is just over the border from Sheffield, in neighbouring Rotherham, and makes for a brilliant day out for any families with younger children. Aimed at youngsters aged two to 13, there are more than 25 rides, and plenty of other attractions to enjoy, and you can even stay in themed accommodation on site. Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Hathersage
Hathersage is only a short car journey from Sheffield and has one of Britain's most picturesque lidos, which is heated. There are plenty of independent places to eat and drink, including the 16th century Plough Inn, which is recommended by the Good Pub Guide. The churchyard of Saint Michael's in Hathersage is also reportedly the final resting place of Little John, one of Robin Hood's Merry Men. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Matlock Bath
Matlock Bath is one of Britain's most picturesque villages, and there's plenty to do there too. You can take a cable car and visit the caverns at the famous Heights of Abraham country park, enjoy the rides at Gulliver's Kingdom theme park, or learn about the area's industrial history, at the Peak District Mining Museum, among other attractions. Photo: Google
4. Bolsover Castle
The spectacular Bolsover Castle is only a short distance from Sheffield and is a great place to learn about the area's history while taking in the spectacular views of the surrounding countryside. You can visit the riding school, hear from costumed storytellers and, for younger visitors, explore the castle-themed play area beside the café. Photo: Submitted
