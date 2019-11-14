More than 500 Sheffield shoppers lined the streets as they eagerly waited for the new store to open at 11am.

Shoppers arrived as early as 6am to get a glimpse of the new fashion store with the earliest customers receiving an exclusive goodie bag.

The new H&M store is based over three floors offering full Ladies, Divided, Men’s and Childrenswear departments.

Shoppers queue outside H&M - Credit: The Moor

H&M said that new store will be offering customers a ‘different interior look and feel’ to its other Sheffield shop on Fargate.

Bosses said they are focusing on creating a ‘modern and relevant’ shopping experience with a ‘warmer, more welcoming interior and relaxed enviornment’.

Toni Galli, country manager for H&M UK & IE said: “It was tremendously exciting to open the doors to our Sheffield The Moor store today.

“We know that we have a really loyal customer base here in Sheffield, so it’s been great to watch our first customers exploring this brilliant new store and enjoying the celebrations we have arranged.”

An in-store DJ greeted shoppers as they entered the store before capturing a ‘social media photo moment’.

H&M said its fashion collections would be presented in a different way in the store with a reduced product volume on the shop floor.

There will also be minimalist point of sale materials to ‘allow the garments to take centre stage’, plus an increased number of ‘dwell spots’.

Major high-street names have already arrived at the rejuvenated Moor, including Primark, JD and Next as well as a new cinema and restaurants.