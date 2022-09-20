3. Actor Sylvester McCoy

Doctor Who legend Sylvester McCoy will also be in attendance. Sylvester was the seventh incarnation of the Doctor in the long running sci-fi series, a role he portrayed as a comical jester with his iconic question-mark shaped umbrella. The eccentric roles didn’t stop there for Sylvester as he also had the role of Radagast the Brown in the film adaptations of J R Tolkien’s The Hobbit and Lord of The Rings. Photo credit Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images.

Photo: MARTY MELVILLE