Sheffield Comic-Con will be held on September 25 at the Magna Science Adventure Centre.
In true style, many of the hundreds of visitors are expected to turn out in ‘cosplay’ by wearing outfits styled after their favourite pop-culture icons.
Traders will be on hand selling everything from art to collectables, along with niche nerd items you just cannot find on the high street.
Below is a small taste of the list of television and film guests visitors can meet, including stars from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and the actor for Star Wars’ Chewbacca.
Other photo opportunities include a 12ft dinosaur and a host of superheroes including the Ghostbusters, Marvel’s War Machine, Bumblebee from Transformers, and Spiderman.
Advance tickets are available for the event and at the door, priced at for £10 for adults and £5 for under-12s.
1. Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca
At 6ft 11 inches tall you won’t be able to miss Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca (or ‘Chewie’ to his friends). Joonas originally joined the Star Wars universe playing a body double for Peter Mayhew in The Force Awakens before completely taking over the role in The Last Jedi and Solo. (Photo credit ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI
2. Actor Bernard Hill, from The Lord of the Rings
The legendary Bernard Hill will be in attendance to meet fans and sign autographs. Bernard’s film roles range from King Theoden of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings trilogy to Captain Edward J Smith in Titanic. Bernard is also famous for playing Yosser Hughes in the TV drama Boys From The Blackstuff and starring with Pauline Collins in the classic 80’s movie Shirley Valentine. (Photo by Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)
Photo: Dave Etheridge-Barnes
3. Actor Sylvester McCoy
Doctor Who legend Sylvester McCoy will also be in attendance. Sylvester was the seventh incarnation of the Doctor in the long running sci-fi series, a role he portrayed as a comical jester with his iconic question-mark shaped umbrella. The eccentric roles didn’t stop there for Sylvester as he also had the role of Radagast the Brown in the film adaptations of J R Tolkien’s The Hobbit and Lord of The Rings. Photo credit Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images.
Photo: MARTY MELVILLE
4. Sophie Aldred (M)
However, no Doctor would be complete without his companion so joining Sylvester will be Sophie Aldred who had the role of the bomber jacket wearing ‘Ace’. Sophie, who appeared as Ace alongside Sylvester, was in the show from 1987 to 1989 and who even got to beat up a Dalek with a baseball bat. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED)
Photo: Phillip Faraone