Sheffield Cineworld reveals Covid-19 social distancing rules will continue - here's all you need to know
Cineworld says it will maintain social distancing in its Sheffield compex as well as maintaining hand sanitiser stations, deep cleaning and plastic till screens.
The announcement comes as competing cinema chains removed all social distancing measures following ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19.
Cineworld has a complex at Centertainment in Attercliffe and the auditoriums will follow the chain’s nationwide policy which has been well recieved by customers.
The chain’s Twitter and Facebook pages featured thanks and appreciation for the focus on the safety of their visitors.
Users replied: “Brilliant news, a big well done and thank you for doing the right thing.” Another added “with so many praising ‘Freedom Day’ it’s nice to see a company still taking precautions.”
With a heatwave sending temperatures soaring, Cineworld is also reminding customers that the cinema is the best place to chill, with air conditioning and a selection of upcoming releases including M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, The Suicide Squad and Disney’s Jungle Cruise.
For more information visit: www.cineworld.com