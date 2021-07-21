Sheffield Cineworld reveals Covid-19 social distancing rules will continue - here's all you need to know

The announcement comes as competing cinema chains removed all social distancing measures following ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19.

Cineworld has a complex at Centertainment in Attercliffe and the auditoriums will follow the chain’s nationwide policy which has been well recieved by customers.

The chain’s Twitter and Facebook pages featured thanks and appreciation for the focus on the safety of their visitors.

Stay cool - Cineworld has confirmed it will maintain social distancing in all auditoriums

Users replied: “Brilliant news, a big well done and thank you for doing the right thing.” Another added “with so many praising ‘Freedom Day’ it’s nice to see a company still taking precautions.”

With a heatwave sending temperatures soaring, Cineworld is also reminding customers that the cinema is the best place to chill, with air conditioning and a selection of upcoming releases including M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, The Suicide Squad and Disney’s Jungle Cruise.