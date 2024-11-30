It could only be the Victorian Christmas market at Kelham Island museum, now in its 30th year.

If Dickensian vibes are what you need at Christmas, look no further.

The event, which is on again tomorrow, Sunday December 1, is staged on a historic industrial site alongside relics of Sheffield’s 19th century steelmaking might, some of them still operational.

It also has a sprinkling of characters who could be from Oliver Twist, choirs and carollers on a Music Hall stage, Santa's Workshop, stalls selling Christmas gifts and a mouthwatering array of grub.

The entry fee includes access to the award-winning museum.

The popular event attracted thousands of people today, Saturday November 30, despite organisers warning there was “no parking.” Entry is £8 for adults, children (5-16) £2, under 5s free. Book ahead and you won’t have to queue.

