Sheffield Christmas: Photos show unique festive atmosphere at Kelham Island Victorian Christmas market

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 30th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST

A brass band playing Christmas tunes beneath a steelmaking Bessemer Converter, as top hatted men and women in bonnets and shawls stroll by.

It could only be the Victorian Christmas market at Kelham Island museum, now in its 30th year.

If Dickensian vibes are what you need at Christmas, look no further.

The event, which is on again tomorrow, Sunday December 1, is staged on a historic industrial site alongside relics of Sheffield’s 19th century steelmaking might, some of them still operational.

It also has a sprinkling of characters who could be from Oliver Twist, choirs and carollers on a Music Hall stage, Santa's Workshop, stalls selling Christmas gifts and a mouthwatering array of grub.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter

The entry fee includes access to the award-winning museum.

The popular event attracted thousands of people today, Saturday November 30, despite organisers warning there was “no parking.” Entry is £8 for adults, children (5-16) £2, under 5s free. Book ahead and you won’t have to queue.

Cratchit, left, and Scratchit, Stewart Lodge and Stan Skinny at Kelham Island Museum Victorian Christmas market.

1. Scallywags

Cratchit, left, and Scratchit, Stewart Lodge and Stan Skinny at Kelham Island Museum Victorian Christmas market. | NW Photo: DW

Photo Sales
Sheffield-based Argento Brass play Christmas tunes by the museum's historic steelmaking Bessemer Converter.

2. Brass and steel

Sheffield-based Argento Brass play Christmas tunes by the museum's historic steelmaking Bessemer Converter. | NW Photo: DW

Photo Sales
Sheffield Cancer Choir sng carols on the Music Hall stage.

3. Music Hall Stage

Sheffield Cancer Choir sng carols on the Music Hall stage. | NW Photo: DW

Photo Sales
Caroline Lee in Victorian costume at her ceramic stall inside the museum.

4. Ceramics

Caroline Lee in Victorian costume at her ceramic stall inside the museum. | NW Photo: DW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kelham IslandMuseumOrganisersSheffieldParking
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice