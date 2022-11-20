Sheffield Christmas Market: Popular Big Wheel receives criticism for 'brick wall' views on The Moor
The Big Wheel attraction at the Christmas Market in Sheffield City Centre has received criticism after it was moved from Fargate to The Moor.
The popular attraction is enjoyed by many families at the Christmas Market every year, but has been moved to a new location this year, prompting concerns of “brick wall” views. The Star went to test out the views from the top of the Big Wheel as the market opened on Friday (November 18). Watch the video above to see what the views are like.