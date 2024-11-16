The annual festive celebrations kicked off at 10am on Thursday (November 14) and will be here to treat visitors every day all the way up until December 24.

Ahead of the market’s first Friday night and opening weekend when thousands are expected to visit, The Star was on hand to see the finishing touches being made on Friday morning.

The Big Man himself is ready to see all the good girls and boys inside his grotto, which has moved to outside City Hall, and a handful of customers were already sampling the drinks at the three Alpine Bars.

1 . Alpine Lodge Here are 15 photos from the city centre now that the Sheffield Christmas Market is back in town for 2024. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Lit up Sheffield City Council has reportedly spent an additional £8,000 on lights for this year's market, to a total of £138,000, despite there being no formal lights switch on this year. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Sizzling over an open fire Many favourites from 2023 are back for the season, including the Bratwurst cabin, serving all sausages with toppings for £7 a time. | National World Photo Sales