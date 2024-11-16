Sheffield Christmas Market 2024: 14 cheerful photos from festive market, showing stalls, bars and rides

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Nov 2024, 05:45 GMT

The fires are lit, the stalls are stocked and the drinks are flowing - Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 is officially open.

The annual festive celebrations kicked off at 10am on Thursday (November 14) and will be here to treat visitors every day all the way up until December 24.

Ahead of the market’s first Friday night and opening weekend when thousands are expected to visit, The Star was on hand to see the finishing touches being made on Friday morning.

The Big Man himself is ready to see all the good girls and boys inside his grotto, which has moved to outside City Hall, and a handful of customers were already sampling the drinks at the three Alpine Bars.

Here are 15 photos from the city centre now that the Sheffield Christmas Market is back in town for 2024.

1. Alpine Lodge

Here are 15 photos from the city centre now that the Sheffield Christmas Market is back in town for 2024.

Sheffield City Council has reportedly spent an additional £8,000 on lights for this year's market, to a total of £138,000, despite there being no formal lights switch on this year.

2. Lit up

Sheffield City Council has reportedly spent an additional £8,000 on lights for this year's market, to a total of £138,000, despite there being no formal lights switch on this year.

Many favourites from 2023 are back for the season, including the Bratwurst cabin, serving all sausages with toppings for £7 a time.

3. Sizzling over an open fire

Many favourites from 2023 are back for the season, including the Bratwurst cabin, serving all sausages with toppings for £7 a time.

The market was quiet at 11am on Friday (November 15), but it should be bustling by the evening as residents come to see it for the opening weekend.

4. #SheffChristmasMarket

The market was quiet at 11am on Friday (November 15), but it should be bustling by the evening as residents come to see it for the opening weekend.

