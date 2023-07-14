Sheffield Cathedral set to host ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ in August

Bess of Hardwick returns to the city next month as part of an exhibition telling the story of two of the region’s most influential women.

‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’

She became the second most powerful female in Elizabethan England and is set to take centre-stage in ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ which is on display at Sheffield Cathedral for the whole of August.

Bess of Hardwick, who helped turn Sheffield Manor Lodge into a prison for Mary Queen of Scots, will go on display alongside her grand-daughter, Lady Arbella Stuart, who was considered a possible successor to Queen Elizabeth I of England ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ – which has attracted nearly £50,000 in National Lottery Funding – has seen a team of volunteers working to recreate the costumes worn by the two women.

The stunning period outfits will be the centre-piece of the display that tells the individual stories of both women. ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ is being co-ordinated by Bolsover Parish Church and is set to tour other venues in the region.

Fame, Fashion and Fortune project’s Amanda Boler said: “We’ve worked tirelessly over the past few months to research the lives of these women and re-create the clothes they’d have worn hundreds of years ago. We’re thrilled to be able to exhibit ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ in Sheffield Cathedral and hope as many people as possible learn about the contribution these two women made to society.”