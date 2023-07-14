News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Sheffield Cathedral set to host ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ in August

Bess of Hardwick returns to the city next month as part of an exhibition telling the story of two of the region’s most influential women.
By Angela Furniss
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’
‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’

She became the second most powerful female in Elizabethan England and is set to take centre-stage in ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ which is on display at Sheffield Cathedral for the whole of August.

Bess of Hardwick, who helped turn Sheffield Manor Lodge into a prison for Mary Queen of Scots, will go on display alongside her grand-daughter, Lady Arbella Stuart, who was considered a possible successor to Queen Elizabeth I of England ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ – which has attracted nearly £50,000 in National Lottery Funding – has seen a team of volunteers working to recreate the costumes worn by the two women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The stunning period outfits will be the centre-piece of the display that tells the individual stories of both women. ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ is being co-ordinated by Bolsover Parish Church and is set to tour other venues in the region.

Most Popular

    Fame, Fashion and Fortune project’s Amanda Boler said: “We’ve worked tirelessly over the past few months to research the lives of these women and re-create the clothes they’d have worn hundreds of years ago. We’re thrilled to be able to exhibit ‘Fame, Fashion and Fortune’ in Sheffield Cathedral and hope as many people as possible learn about the contribution these two women made to society.”

    Visit https://www.sheffieldcathedral.org/

    Related topics:Bess of HardwickEnglandMary Queen of Scots