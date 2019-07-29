Sheffield By the Seaside returns for 2019
The weather might not have been favourable to say the least but that didn’t stop youngsters making the most of the return of Sheffield By the Seaside.
The Peace Gardens has once again been transformed into a beach for the summer – complete with all the usual fun you would expect to find at the coast.
And while heavy rain marked the attraction’s return, it will run until August 27, which should lead to at least a chance of being able to soak up the rays in the city centre.
Among the attractions are fairground rides, hook-a-duck and pop-up sand pit.
Parents can kick back and relax in the huge deck chairs before challenging their children to a game of mini golf.
Fun-seekers can also take advantage of the fountains to cool off when the weather picks up or take to the traditional boat swings for a real taste of the coast.
Entry to the beach, open from 10am to 6pm daily, is free of charge.
Search Sheffield by the Seaside on Facebook for more information.