Sheffield bucket list: 17 of the best things to do in the city which you have to try once

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 7th Sep 2024, 07:41 BST

There’s so much to do in Sheffield that you’d need a lifetime to try everything the city has to offer.

But there are some things everyone who lives in the city, or visits it, should try at least once.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

We’ve put together a list of some of the best and most unique experiences in the city which should be on every Sheffielder’s bucket list.

From sampling the best food and drink Sheffield has to offer, to taking in the amazing sights and quirky cultural gems, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

How many of the items on our list have you ticked off, and are there any you’d want to try one last time if you had just a few days left in Sheffield?

What experiences we’ve not included do you think should be included on a Sheffield bucket list?

The brilliantly named Megatron is a huge Victorian drainage tunnel running beneath Sheffield city centre, between Ponds Forge and the River Don. It's part of a series of Victorian culverts created to carry water from the rivers Sheaf and Porter Brook - a subterranean engineering achievement compared to the nation's greatest cathedrals. You can see Sheffield as never before, and learn a surprising amount about the city's history, by taking one of the fascinating guided tours run by the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust.

1. Explore the remarkable tunnels running beneath city centre

The brilliantly named Megatron is a huge Victorian drainage tunnel running beneath Sheffield city centre, between Ponds Forge and the River Don. It's part of a series of Victorian culverts created to carry water from the rivers Sheaf and Porter Brook - a subterranean engineering achievement compared to the nation's greatest cathedrals. You can see Sheffield as never before, and learn a surprising amount about the city's history, by taking one of the fascinating guided tours run by the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust. | National World Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
The River Don Engine is most powerful working steam engine in Europe. You can watch in awe as the 425 tonne behemoth roars into life at Kelham Island Museum twice daily at midday and 2pm, Thursday to Sunday

2. See Europe's most powerful working steam engine in action

The River Don Engine is most powerful working steam engine in Europe. You can watch in awe as the 425 tonne behemoth roars into life at Kelham Island Museum twice daily at midday and 2pm, Thursday to Sunday | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The University of Sheffield's paternoster lift is one of only two such continuously moving open lifts in the UK, the other being in a London hospital. It rides up and down the 22-storey Arts Tower, which is Sheffield's second tallest building and the tallest academic building in the UK. It even appeared on the BBC drama This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw.

3. Ride the lift with no doors that never stops

The University of Sheffield's paternoster lift is one of only two such continuously moving open lifts in the UK, the other being in a London hospital. It rides up and down the 22-storey Arts Tower, which is Sheffield's second tallest building and the tallest academic building in the UK. It even appeared on the BBC drama This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw. | National World Photo: JPI media

Photo Sales
Corporation is one of Sheffield's best known and longest running nightclubs. Among other things it is famous for its coloured pints, with many clubbers trying to complete what they call the 'rainbow challenge' by drinking a pint of each colour. We wouldn't recommend doing that on one visit.

4. Complete the 'rainbow challenge' at famous nightclub

Corporation is one of Sheffield's best known and longest running nightclubs. Among other things it is famous for its coloured pints, with many clubbers trying to complete what they call the 'rainbow challenge' by drinking a pint of each colour. We wouldn't recommend doing that on one visit. | Googles Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice