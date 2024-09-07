But there are some things everyone who lives in the city, or visits it, should try at least once.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best and most unique experiences in the city which should be on every Sheffielder’s bucket list.

From sampling the best food and drink Sheffield has to offer, to taking in the amazing sights and quirky cultural gems, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

How many of the items on our list have you ticked off, and are there any you’d want to try one last time if you had just a few days left in Sheffield?

What experiences we’ve not included do you think should be included on a Sheffield bucket list?

Explore the remarkable tunnels running beneath city centre The brilliantly named Megatron is a huge Victorian drainage tunnel running beneath Sheffield city centre, between Ponds Forge and the River Don. It's part of a series of Victorian culverts created to carry water from the rivers Sheaf and Porter Brook - a subterranean engineering achievement compared to the nation's greatest cathedrals. You can see Sheffield as never before, and learn a surprising amount about the city's history, by taking one of the fascinating guided tours run by the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust.

See Europe's most powerful working steam engine in action The River Don Engine is most powerful working steam engine in Europe. You can watch in awe as the 425 tonne behemoth roars into life at Kelham Island Museum twice daily at midday and 2pm, Thursday to Sunday

Ride the lift with no doors that never stops The University of Sheffield's paternoster lift is one of only two such continuously moving open lifts in the UK, the other being in a London hospital. It rides up and down the 22-storey Arts Tower, which is Sheffield's second tallest building and the tallest academic building in the UK. It even appeared on the BBC drama This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw.

Complete the 'rainbow challenge' at famous nightclub Corporation is one of Sheffield's best known and longest running nightclubs. Among other things it is famous for its coloured pints, with many clubbers trying to complete what they call the 'rainbow challenge' by drinking a pint of each colour. We wouldn't recommend doing that on one visit.