As we welcome in the lighter nights and hopefully milder weather this Spring, it is perhaps time to get back out there, and do a bit of exploring.
There is so much to do in Sheffield, from cultural venues and fascinating heritage to a vibrant food and drink scene. Indeed, it's hard to see and do all the city has to offer. So to help residents and visitors alike, here is a bucket list of 17 essential things – many of them brilliant hidden gems – that are well worth experiencing at least once.
1. Ride on the Abbeydale Miniature Railway
The Abbeydale Miniature Railway in Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins. Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Try a sausage roll from The Grind
The Grind cafe in Kelham Island is renowned for its exceptionally tasty sausage rolls - Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys love them so much they placed an enormous order to serve at their Don Valley Bowl homecoming shows in 2011. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Step out on the Sheffield Round Walk
The Sheffield Round Walk is one of the most scenic long urban routes in the UK, blending city and countryside to wonderful effect. Stretching for 15 miles, it follows a circular network of paths starting and finishing at the Hunters Bar roundabout, taking in Endcliffe Park, Ecclesall Woods, Beauchief Abbey and Bishops’ House - pictured - along the way. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. See the River Don Engine in action
For a true representation of Sheffield's industrial might, seeing the powerful River Don Engine 'in steam' at Kelham Island Museum is hard to beat. Photo: Steve Ellis