From talks on brewing to tasting, Sheffield Beer Week is set to serve up a whole host of fun events for ale fans.

The celebration – which started in earnest with supporting events taking place this weekend and runs until March 12 – aims to boost the city’s hospitality and brewing sectors with both online and in person events, from talks on brewing, new beers, tastings and much more. This is the ninth edition of the event, which is organised by Jules Gray, who runs the award-winning specialist beer shop Hop Hideout based in the Kommune food hall.

She said the event returns with ‘renewed vigour’ and will be based around the key strand of ‘going back to our beer roots’ with a focus on ‘showcasing the brilliantly brewed Sheffield beer from breweries within the City Region.’

Festival-goers can enjoy Indie Beer Feast today at Trafalgar Warehouse, just off Devonshire Green in the city centre. There will be brewery bars, fine cider, wine and street food.

Jules Gray, director of Sheffield Beer Week. Picture Scott Merrylees

British Guild of Beer Writers’ members and leading UK award-winning beer writers Adrian Tierney-Jones and Pete Brown will be heading up to host pop-up tastings and to judge the Indie Beer Feast ‘Beer of the Festival’.

Throughout next week, Saint Mars of the Desert and Stancill breweries are hosting open tap days, whilst the rejuvenated Kelham Island Brewery will be highlighting its flagship beer Pale Rider, which started the ‘beer journey’ for many people in the city.

Historian Dave Pickersgill, editor of CAMRA’s ‘Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs’, will be hosting his popular heritage pub and brewery walks. There will be a number of running events too including a trail club organised by Abbeydale Brewery and their Rising Sun pub.

Lost Industry Brewing, based at Nutwood Trading Estate, is hosting an 'International Women’s Collab Brew Day’ to help mark International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 9. For full details visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057657181778

For full details about all events taking place across the week visit https://sheffieldbeerweek.co.uk/2023/01/30/going-back-to-our-beer-roots/