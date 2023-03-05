Here are 9 pubs you should visit in Sheffield – according to an industry expert.
They have been chosen by Jules Gray, organiser of the annual Sheffield Beer Week, which is once again taking place between Monday, March 6, and Sunday, March 12.
Here are her top picks for some of the best pubs in the city.
1. Sheffield Beer Week
One of the organisers of Sheffield Beer Week, Jules Gray, has put together a list of nine of the city's best pubs to mark the annual beer festival.
Photo: submit
2. The Broadfield
The True North pub on Abbeydale Road has long been a Sheffield institution. "Nine hand pulls – including their individual house ale First Blonde (using Maris Otter malt and Cascade and Willamette hops) brewed at True North Brew Co – and eight keg lines showcasing forward thinking UK independent breweries make a trip out of town worthwhile! Great food menu which changes seasonally and a large beer garden," said Jules.
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. The Hallamshire House
The Hallamshire House is one of two Thornbridge pubs on the list. Jules said: "Thornbridge Brewery neighbourhood pub offering full size snooker table, outdoor garden enclave and a variety of Thornbridge and guest beers. The regular pub quiz is top-notch too, head down early though as it’s a popular one."
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Industry Tap
Next on the list is Industry Tap, which is based in the city centre. Jules said: "Newly opened Industry Tap is a city centre taproom. Just a short walk away from The Rutland pub and handily on the way to The Beer Engine too (or vice versa, depending which way you walk!). Over 20 keg taps, with a good amount of Sheffield’s Lost Industry brews and lots of choice across beer styles. A friendly family run taproom."
Photo: JPI