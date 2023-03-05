4 . Industry Tap

Next on the list is Industry Tap, which is based in the city centre. Jules said: "Newly opened Industry Tap is a city centre taproom. Just a short walk away from The Rutland pub and handily on the way to The Beer Engine too (or vice versa, depending which way you walk!). Over 20 keg taps, with a good amount of Sheffield’s Lost Industry brews and lots of choice across beer styles. A friendly family run taproom."

Photo: JPI