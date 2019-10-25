Sheffield bar to transform into Hawkins for Stranger Things themed Halloween party

Popular West Street bar The Wick at Both Ends will be hosting a Stranger Things themed Halloween party on Thursday, October 31.

The Netflix cult-classic returned for an enthralling third season earlier this year before a fourth season was announced in September.

Since its premiere in 2016, the sci-fi show has seen its worldwide following grow and grow and its popularity in Sheffield is no exception.

The Wick at Both Ends, West Street, Sheffield.

And, this year you can go dressed as your favourite character to a Stranger Things Halloween party at The Wick at Both Ends.

So, if you think you can pull off Steve’s incredible hair, can rock a hat like Hopper or can style-out a nosebleed like Eleven, The Wick is your place to go.

A post on their Facebook page read: “Step through the portal but be careful of what you might find on the other side because we're transporting you to a world of the weird and the strange.

“With Specialised Cocktails odd enough to draw out a Demogorgon, delectable enough to rival Hoppers breakfast feasts and shots cheap enough you'll just need your pocket money.

“We encourage everyone to come in Fancy Dress, Stranger things/80s/horror is a bonus but we don't mind, as long as you join in.

“With a £50 bar tab for the winner.