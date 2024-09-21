There are plenty of woodlands, parks and trails to explore, with places to please all the family, and with cafes and pubs en route.
Why not pull on your walking boots and head out for a hike or stroll this weekend?
Here are 13 suggestions on where to head out to, with food and drink options nearby.
1. Longshaw Estate
Longshaw Estate is a wonderful place to discover spectacular views of the Peak District and a must visit location for walkers this autumn. Experience the season’s vibrant colours, as you take in ancient woods, parkland and moorland. The National Trust-run award-winning café, serves seasonal lunches, cake, ice cream and hot and cold drinks. The Fox House pub, on Hathersage Road, is within walking distance of the estate. Photo: Annapurna Mellor
2. Graves Park
Pictured is the 'iconic' tree in Graves Park, Sheffield, silhouetted against the sunset. Sophie's Cafe and Coffee and Dukes of Rose Garden Cafe are both located within the park. The Herd and Mount Pleasant Inn are two popular pubs nearby, although you will have to leave the park boundaries. | Nick Robinson Photo: Nick Robinson
3. Hillsborough Park
The 49 acre park features a fishing lake, a bowling green with pavilion, a walled garden and a playground. You can see scattered trees change in colour through the park. Being in the middle of the Hillsborough area, there are a tonne of cafes and pubs to choose from, including the highly-rated Delightful Touch cafe, Brass Monkey, and the Orange Bird. Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Botanical Gardens
With 5,000 species of plants in 19 acres of land you can see how a variety of plants change in autumn. The cafe, Joni at the Botanical Gardens, is popular with its terrace offering green views. The Francis Newton is the closest pub, but all the options on Ecclesall Road are only a short walk away. Photo: Marie Caley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.