It’s not normally so sharp, but it feels like all it took was the turn of August into September for summer to drop away - it’s been wet weather ever since and the particular dry year is turning some trees brown much quicker than usual.

It’s a shock every year to see how quickly the days draw in. Isn’t it startling how every passing day we lose four minutes of daylight?

But why be gloomy about it? Autumn is rich with colour from the trees changing, and you’re in Sheffield, where there are more trees than any city in Europe - this time of year is always a treat.

If you need some encouragement, here are just 10 fabulous walks to take on this autumn in Sheffield, with rolling fields in Graves Park, gorgeous views from the Longshaw Estate, and deep forests in Greno Woods all for you to enjoy. Quite a few of these have a convenient pub or cafe to refuel at on the way.

1 . Longshaw Estate Longshaw Estate is a wonderful place to discover spectacular views of the Peak District and a must visit location for walkers every autumn. Experience the season's vibrant colours, as you take in ancient woods, parkland and moorland. The National Trust-run award-winning café, serves seasonal lunches, cake, ice cream and hot and cold drinks. The Fox House pub, on Hathersage Road, is within walking distance of the estate. | Brian Eyre

2 . Graves Park Graves Park is suitably lush and just a bit spooky in autumn. As one of Sheffield's biggest parks set on sprawling land, Graves Park is also home to a free-to-enter city farm, as well as sports pitches, playgrounds and a lake. Meanwhile, Sophie's Cafe and Coffee and Dukes of Rose Garden Cafe are both located within the park, and The Herd and Mount Pleasant Inn are two popular pubs nearby. | David Bocking

3 . Sheffield General Cemetery Some of my first memories of Sheffield were of the cemetery in the summer and it only got more striking as the year went on, becoming suitably moody and mysterious and embracing. The straight walk from the chapel towards Montague Street surrounded by gravestones and the rustling mature chestnut trees above is enchanting. Grab some conkers while you're at it, there's plenty.