Sheffield actor Sean Bean depicted as a 'saint' in cushions and scented candles for Yorkshire Day

To celebrate Yorkshire Day on August 1, a celebrity candle retailer has “sainted” Game of Thrones and Yorkshire Tea advert actor Sean Bean and created a product range in his honour, consisting of a prayer candle, a cushion and a scented candle available.

Launched during the first lockdown, Kent-based company My Sainted Aunt was founded by best friends Stuart and Dil, who say they wanted to inject “a bit of fun and joy into the world when everything looked quite bleak”. The celebrity prayer candles feature a range of well-known faces including Ru Paul, Dolly Parton, Britney Spears and Harry Styles also appearing on cushions, canvases and notebooks. The cushions are £28, the candles are £29 and £19.

The founders of My Sainted Aunt say that the company and its products are not affiliated with, or endorsed by, any of the celebrities portrayed, adding: “Our artworks are satirical homages, and always affectionately done. Our goal is to bring a bit of joy into a world which so frequently lacks it."

'Saintly' Sean Bean.

They say their candles are made of “glass, clean burning paraffin wax, high quality vinyl images and enormous affection”.

Famed for his broad Yorkshire accent and rugged good looks, Bean, 62, was born in Handsworth, Sheffield After graduating from RADA, he made his professional debut on stage in Romeo and Juliet in 1983. He found mainstream success in the ITV series Sharpe, which originally ran from 1993 to 1997. He also has starred as Boromir in The Lord of the Rings and as Ned Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Earlier this year, he won much acclaim for his role in three-part BBC prison drama Time.

Bean, who also features in a popular TV advert for Yorkshire Tea by Taylors of Harrogate, was ranked the second greatest Yorkshireman (Michael Palin was top) in a 2018 poll for Yorkshire Day.

The saintly Sean Bean range of products can be found at mysaintedaunt.com.